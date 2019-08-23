Fiduciary Trust Company Upped Centene Del (CNC) Holding; Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Had 8 Bullish Analysts

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 33.67% above currents $33.32 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 25. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. CLSA upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $47.5000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Credit Suisse

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Barclays New Target: $48.0000 45.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Mizuho New Target: $35.0000 55.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $44 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 99.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 17,797 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 35,674 shares with $1.89M value, up from 17,877 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.35M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 58.79% above currents $45.55 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7100 target. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,302 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 61,538 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 4,463 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 18,064 shares. Viking Global Investors Limited Partnership invested 1.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Fincl Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 294 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.35 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 93,354 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 13,200 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Moneta Grp Incorporated Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hexavest has 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sterling Cap Limited Co invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 12,540 shares to 64,606 valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) stake by 36,449 shares and now owns 29,927 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. On Friday, July 26 the insider BLUME JESSICA L. bought $151,022.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.43 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 46.93 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.