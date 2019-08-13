Fiduciary Trust Company Stake in Visa Com (V) Increased as Stock Value Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Position Upped by Calamos Wealth Management Llc

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 221.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 45,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 66,234 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 20,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.41 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com (V) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 14,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 48,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 34,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 3.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 112,073 shares to 765,667 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Munications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,089 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.