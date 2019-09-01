Fiduciary Trust Company Raised Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake By $1.28 Million; PSP SWISS PROPERTY NAMEN-AKT SHARES SWI (PSPSF) Shorts Lowered By 67.31%

PSP SWISS PROPERTY NAMEN-AKT SHARES SWI (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) had a decrease of 67.31% in short interest. PSPSF’s SI was 1,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 67.31% from 5,200 shares previously. It closed at $120 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 300.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 19,692 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 26,238 shares with $1.71M value, up from 6,546 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 883,998 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE

PSP Swiss Property AG owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates office, commercial, and storage properties; parking spaces; and garages.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 27.17% above currents $53.47 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 23,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,713 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 23,997 shares. Natl Pension reported 0% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.01% or 21,300 shares. Hutchinson Ca reported 4.5% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Csat Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 579 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 4,660 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 3,528 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd reported 114,240 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 29,716 shares to 892,840 valued at $105.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) stake by 4,550 shares and now owns 25,486 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

