Fiduciary Trust Company Position In Raytheon Co (RTN) Was Has Raised; Smithfield Trust Company Position in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Has Increased by $2.56 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 24,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.1. About 135,194 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.54. About 13,010 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN)

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 227,200 shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 0.63% or 70,620 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt owns 3,225 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 3,215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp has 93,871 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Delaware holds 586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Lp stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Illinois-based North Star Inv Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 52,606 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 18,561 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 711,847 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 8,700 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in High Dividend Yield (Vym) (VYM) by 40,205 shares to 466,905 shares, valued at $39.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT) by 96,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,708 shares to 441,769 shares, valued at $45.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 36,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,927 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

