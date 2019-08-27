Fiduciary Trust Company Position in Centene Del (CNC) Boosted by $943,241 as Stock Rose; King Street Capital Management LP Decreased Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $167.40 Million as Valuation Rose

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 52,005 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 17,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 35,674 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 17,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 29,899 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,977 shares to 57,458 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,718 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Capital Management Limited invested in 0.34% or 724,752 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com accumulated 296 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc Inc (Ca) stated it has 499 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability reported 5.48M shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 46,724 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa reported 479,731 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rice Hall James And Ltd Company has 21,507 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 156,753 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 205,122 shares. Fdx Advisors has 5,250 shares. Amer Inc invested in 196,259 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al has 35,516 shares. New York-based Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04 million for 7.13 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

