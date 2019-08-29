Fiduciary Trust Company Maintains Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Quantum Capital Management Has Trimmed Veracyte (VCYT) Position by $2.80 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 48,485 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 45,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $203.73. About 889,060 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAID TO SLASH POSITION IN CONTESTED HOVNANIAN CDS TRADE; 13/03/2018 – RealWealthSolutions: #BusinessNews Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit: sources – LONDON/MADRID (Reuters); 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 15/04/2018 – Marcus By Goldman Sachs(R) Announces Acquisition Of Clarity Money; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 112,902 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Finance accumulated 6,842 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,760 shares. Brave Asset reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 40 are held by Farmers Fincl Bank. Adirondack Trust holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 100 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock accumulated 21.98 million shares. 1.13M are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 223,047 shares. M&T Bank accumulated 47,108 shares. Green Square Cap Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,283 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported 0.13% stake. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,550 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.66% or 10,701 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,652 shares to 522,385 shares, valued at $37.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 12,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,084 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,040 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 205,129 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 5,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Incorporated owns 29,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 154,192 shares. Citigroup holds 7,493 shares. Moreover, Clough Capital Prns Lp has 0.37% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). California Employees Retirement reported 172,601 shares. Us Bank De reported 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has 0.1% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 4,045 shares. 36,501 were accumulated by Affinity Advsrs Ltd Liability. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,556 shares. 772,579 were reported by First Light Asset Lc. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 162,254 shares stake.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 16,087 shares to 65,824 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).