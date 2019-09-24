Fiduciary Trust Company Lifted Mastercard (MA) Stake; ASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. (ASDN) Shorts Decreased By 63.25%

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 6.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 1,245 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 20,638 shares with $5.46M value, up from 19,393 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $274.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $270.36. About 2.97 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

ASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) had a decrease of 63.25% in short interest. ASDN’s SI was 17,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 63.25% from 46,800 shares previously. With 327,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ASTRO AEROSPACE LTD. (OTCMKTS:ASDN)’s short sellers to cover ASDN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.14. About 170,749 shares traded or 58.88% up from the average. Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $2.20 million worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Thursday, August 1. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vantage Limited Liability Com holds 3.26% or 107,660 shares. Asset Management Inc reported 10,251 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company Ny accumulated 0.16% or 6,695 shares. Boston Research & reported 27,122 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Comm Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Da Davidson & Co owns 21,097 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.8% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sei Invests accumulated 750,028 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership reported 3,852 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Iberiabank invested in 3,860 shares. U S Glob Investors Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,941 shares. 14,791 were accumulated by Conning. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co invested in 1.18% or 6,500 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 24,452 shares to 46,855 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 95,459 shares and now owns 670,208 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 10.38% above currents $270.36 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”.

