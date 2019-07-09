Fiduciary Trust Company Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake by $399,872 as Share Price Rose; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lifted Its Louisiana Pac (LPX) Stake

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 14,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.43B market cap company. It closed at $190.31 lastly. It is down 12.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 564,684 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) or 2,570 shares. James Invest Research owns 0.07% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 41,388 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Wells Fargo Mn owns 448,314 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 185,402 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 71,998 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 41,379 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 257,300 are held by Swiss Bank. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 71 shares.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norbord upgraded at BMO on idling of oriented strand board production – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Louisiana-Pacific Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares to 152,263 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Only Half of Banks Globally Are Making Significant Advancements in Digital Transformation, Resulting in Lower Market Valuations, Accenture Report Finds – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.