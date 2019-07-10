Fiduciary Trust Company Increases Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Decreased Its Stake

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $308.09. About 554,647 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 14,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $191.61. About 273,127 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,923 shares to 50,959 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.84M for 48.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares to 66,587 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. On Friday, February 1 the insider Morris Donna sold $3.45M. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

