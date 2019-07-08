Fiduciary Trust Company Holding In F5 Networks (FFIV) Was Boosted; Verizon Communic (VZ) Shareholder Alps Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 14,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 874,862 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (VZ) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 970,445 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.38M, down from 995,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 11.78M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,592 were accumulated by Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Mcrae Management Inc owns 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,600 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.69% or 24,770 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tokio Marine Asset Com Limited holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 74,785 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,075 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 153,264 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23.43M shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 652,765 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Harvey Mngmt Incorporated holds 39,245 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.76% or 528,106 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Hldgs LP reported 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Glob Advisors Limited has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mig Limited Co reported 3,993 shares stake.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 32,859 shares to 86,767 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,611 shares to 352,781 shares, valued at $28.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,755 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EZU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $60,452 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1. The insider Locoh-Donou Francois sold $643,757. $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. 1,971 shares valued at $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. The insider Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630. WHITE ANA MARIA also sold $367,337 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation holds 0.04% or 75,078 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Management holds 102 shares. Prudential Plc has 9,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,809 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 211,415 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 155 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 1,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ci Investments holds 18,748 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 538,646 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1,764 shares or 0% of the stock. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.06% or 1,625 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Exane Derivatives holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 30,915 shares.