Fiduciary Trust Company Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Eog Res (EOG) Holding Has Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors Llc

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 28,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 61,795 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 33,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 3.92 million shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 50,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.73M, down from 55,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,498 shares to 2,774 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 61,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management owns 88,451 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Llc has 0.95% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 6,784 are owned by Hilltop Holdg. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). California-based Covington Management has invested 0.42% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 3,500 are held by Shaker Invests Limited Liability Com Oh. Associated Banc holds 0.77% or 149,798 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Miller Howard Invs Ny, New York-based fund reported 36,857 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 36,644 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 21,479 are held by Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. 773,533 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,405 shares. The California-based Cap International has invested 1.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Aqr Mgmt Lc stated it has 103,894 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 240,365 shares to 4.78 million shares, valued at $229.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Lc reported 210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Company Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cambridge Trust Com owns 122,541 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.44% or 17,246 shares. Sirios Management LP owns 79,162 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Texas-based King Luther Capital has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr reported 23,853 shares. Jefferies Group Lc accumulated 15,715 shares. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 25,435 shares. 319 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Citadel Advisors Llc has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 855,787 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Com holds 1,266 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Allstate has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.