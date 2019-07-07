Fiduciary Trust Company Has Upped By $943,241 Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding; SUNSET CAPITAL ASSETS (SNST) Shorts Down By 4%

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 99.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 17,797 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 35,674 shares with $1.89M value, up from 17,877 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.98M are owned by National Bank Of America Corporation De. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 987,452 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv owns 290 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 27,975 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tower (Trc) holds 0.02% or 7,364 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 618,258 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks holds 35,086 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tekla Capital Limited accumulated 128,295 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Merian (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 14,600 shares. Oppenheimer And Com accumulated 70,388 shares. Gulf Interest National Bank & Trust (Uk) has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 277,263 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $83 target.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Chubb Limited stake by 14,988 shares to 73,464 valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 43,131 shares and now owns 338,787 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity. Schwaneke Jeffrey A. sold $500,000 worth of stock.

