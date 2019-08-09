Fiduciary Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $1.53 Million as Valuation Rose; Toth Financial Advisory Decreased Equifax (EFX) Stake by $691,126 as Share Value Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 14,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 441,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97 million, down from 456,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.15. About 2.75M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.84. About 722,552 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 14/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 22/03/2018 – SEC: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING -; 14/03/2018 – RPT-SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 04/04/2018 – Massachusetts may sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 318,170 shares. Maryland Capital Management has 58,328 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Secs reported 32,881 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Prns invested in 36,280 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 3.30 million shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Oh has invested 1.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fairfield Bush & owns 7,664 shares. Boston Rech Incorporated reported 43,657 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls holds 5,689 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peddock Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,888 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Raymond James & accumulated 3.48M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 22,264 shares. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Investorplace.com” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,474 shares to 18,910 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 20,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,453 shares to 63,653 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 10,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $184.97M for 24.29 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Equifax Pays Up for Data Breach; Halliburton Hits a Profit Gusher – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Equifax Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity Stocks Vie for a Slice of a Trillion-Dollar Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.