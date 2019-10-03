Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lowered Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $499,395; Stock Rose; As Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Share Value Rose, Baldwin Investment Management Trimmed by $479,069 Its Holding

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 153,432 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.95 million, down from 156,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $153.39. About 2.07M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $10.83 during the last trading session, reaching $674.13. About 154,066 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52 million for 29.52 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

