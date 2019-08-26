Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lowered Its Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Holding; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Intl Business Machines (IBM) Position

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) stake by 31.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 4,000 shares as Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB)’s stock declined 1.87%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 8,755 shares with $709,000 value, down from 12,755 last quarter. Independent Bank Corp Mass now has $2.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 3,135 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co analyzed 3,501 shares as Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM)'s stock rose 5.46%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 107,721 shares with $15.20 million value, down from 111,222 last quarter. Intl Business Machines Corp now has $115.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 314,487 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.09M for 12.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank has $8300 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82’s average target is 23.51% above currents $66.39 stock price. Independent Bank had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) earned “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, July 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 20,149 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Mgmt LP invested in 3,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors & Cabot has 77,312 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Pitcairn invested in 3,203 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 76,891 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Price T Rowe Md holds 18,611 shares. Strs Ohio holds 700 shares. Opus Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.25% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Pnc Finance Serv Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1,759 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 12,900 shares. Bollard Gp Lc holds 2,360 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 75,863 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment reported 2,678 shares stake. The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 3,487 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 21.96% above currents $130.01 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,106 were reported by Community Gp Llc. Fairpointe Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 4.38 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 22,346 are held by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.35% or 93,479 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 11,177 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 66,999 shares. Edgestream Prns LP stated it has 1,430 shares. Old Republic Intl Corp reported 2.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 30,546 were reported by Garland Management. Qs Investors Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 52,515 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,135 shares. D E Shaw reported 1.47M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 65,163 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 28,619 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.