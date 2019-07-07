Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased Its Danaher Del (DHR) Position; Sector Gamma As Has Upped Its Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stake by $1.06 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 2,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,797 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 1.08 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.56M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,082 shares to 49,153 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc Com (NYSE:AIG) by 9,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,112 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,602 were reported by Cibc Incorporated. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 34,161 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.45% stake. Baldwin Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Investec Asset Management Limited holds 4,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.3% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group has 0.08% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 120,175 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright & Assoc owns 32,045 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. 46,010 were accumulated by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Whitnell reported 24,815 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl owns 0.13% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1.44 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank invested in 0.08% or 4,241 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn reported 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 341,694 shares to 119,352 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 145,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,714 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,280 are held by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has 14,915 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 8,681 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 31,918 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2 shares. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 1.51% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) holds 850 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 29,927 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability invested in 8,669 shares. Healthcor Mngmt LP holds 1.4% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% stake.