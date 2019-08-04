Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased By $364,980 Its Danaher Del (DHR) Position; Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Danaher Corp Del (DHR) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 2,765 shares as Danaher Corp Del (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 24,797 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 22,032 last quarter. Danaher Corp Del now has $99.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $139.19. About 1.94M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) investors sentiment is 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 3 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 4 cut down and sold their positions in Citizens Holding Co. The investment managers in our database now hold: 260,665 shares, up from 259,013 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Citizens Holding Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 5 shares traded. Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) has declined 2.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CIZN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIZN); 23/05/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 Citizens Holding 1Q EPS 36c; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: Total Assets $976M at March 31, Down 1.7% Vs. Prior Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding Company Reports Earnings; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Holding: 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.09% Vs. 3.03% Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS HOLDING CO CIZN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products in Mississippi, the United States. The company has market cap of $103.10 million. The firm offers demand deposits, and savings and time deposit accounts. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans; letters of credit; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans.

Acg Wealth holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Citizens Holding Company for 66,575 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 6,580 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,348 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,193 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.