Fiduciary Trust Company Has Decreased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $10.57 Million as Shares Rose; Clean Yield Group Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $2.45 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 199,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.17 million, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 10,813 shares to 35,769 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 20,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.78 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.06M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Harvey Invest Communications Llc holds 4.63% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 506,554 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 17,629 shares. Fort LP holds 0.48% or 44,418 shares. Putnam Limited Company accumulated 998,771 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.72% or 246,361 shares in its portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 4,872 shares. First holds 0.19% or 36,063 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd stated it has 1.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 8,750 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gideon accumulated 0.85% or 44,908 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd accumulated 249,052 shares. 808,318 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares to 61,869 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).