Fiduciary Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Amazon (AMZN) as Share Price Declined; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Market Valuation Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 336848.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 421,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 421,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 1.57M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 30,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, down from 31,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Guardian Circle Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 78,978 shares to 200,315 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 45,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,069 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,609 shares to 9,099 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 98.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.