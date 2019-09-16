Fiduciary Trust Company Has Cut By $315,984 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding; Cinemark Holdings Cinemark Holdings Comm (CNK) Shorts Decreased By 16.98%

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc Comm (NYSE:CNK) had a decrease of 16.98% in short interest. CNK’s SI was 10.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.98% from 12.15M shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 10 days are for Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc Comm (NYSE:CNK)’s short sellers to cover CNK’s short positions. The SI to Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc Comm’s float is 9.53%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 534,129 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cinemark USA $660M Sr Sec Trm Ln B ‘BBB-‘, RR: ‘1’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 1,816 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 29,832 shares with $5.21M value, down from 31,648 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $119.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 1.54 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clark Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,778 are held by Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,250 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,425 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,603 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 28,273 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Amer Gru Inc owns 279,190 shares. Randolph has invested 4.99% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Capital reported 0.36% stake. Connable Office Incorporated reported 20,897 shares. 60,216 are owned by State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust. Court Place Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 1,744 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5.37 million shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 21,981 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 14.38% above currents $165.9 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 3,601 shares to 8,574 valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) stake by 5,955 shares and now owns 30,752 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 1.55% more from 111.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.04% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 28,208 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Montecito Bankshares And has invested 0.13% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 822,323 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.02% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 31,422 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 369,400 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Mesirow Fincl Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). 83,500 are owned by Art Advisors Ltd Llc. Architects holds 0% or 496 shares in its portfolio. Communication Of Vermont holds 0% or 384 shares in its portfolio.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. As of August 10, 2017, the firm operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens.