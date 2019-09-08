Fiduciary Trust Company Has Boosted Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $1.97 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $4.35 Million as Share Value Rose

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 24,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd In (CEM) by 44,100 shares to 393,952 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,463 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 10,805 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,640 shares. 6,680 are owned by Town Country Bank Company Dba First Bankers Company. California-based Planning Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,695 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 4,675 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,937 shares. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 36,780 shares. Sit Inv accumulated 74,793 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,154 shares. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Envestnet Asset has 208,137 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 0.05% or 1,912 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 3,343 shares stake.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 112,500 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $422.43M for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.