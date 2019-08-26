Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Stake in Qualm (QCOM) by $347,757 as Stock Price Declined; Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Declined

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 117,577 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualm Inc (QCOM) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 6,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 35,822 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 41,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Qualm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 491,113 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm easing licensing terms in bid to strike deals; 27/04/2018 – Lenders feel benefit of M&A surge; 13/03/2018 – Trump’s blocking of Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm is about more than just China and national security, said observers; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will no be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

