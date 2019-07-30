Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Its Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $797,680 as Market Valuation Declined; Kadant (KAI) Holder Cortina Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $8.57 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 98,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,956 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $700,000, down from 106,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 32,688 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 7.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 4,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,367 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, down from 75,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $188.94. About 270,634 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,609 shares to 9,099 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.44 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18,784 shares to 158,552 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 457,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Class A.

