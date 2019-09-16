Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) by $614,130; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Holding

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 27,915 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 165,167 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 193,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 195,861 shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 9,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,710 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 60,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,286 shares. Bragg Finance Advsr has invested 1.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sadoff Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 407,001 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 76,344 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 6,897 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,195 shares. Field And Main Savings Bank owns 11,480 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Trust & Invest stated it has 118,734 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 71,365 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,084 shares. American Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 918 shares. Waters Parkerson Company Ltd Liability Company owns 280,842 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 2.21 million shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,264 shares.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,060 shares to 159,825 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7,983 activity. $2,379 worth of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) was bought by BIRZER H KEVIN on Friday, April 5.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 10,460 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $87.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 6,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,900 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).