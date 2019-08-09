Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Equifax (EFX) Position; Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Sentiment Is 2.28

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (GIFI) investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 41 funds started new and increased holdings, while 18 cut down and sold their equity positions in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. The funds in our database now have: 8.79 million shares, up from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gulf Island Fabrication Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 17 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 21.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 2,643 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 9,597 shares with $1.14M value, down from 12,240 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $18.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 742,980 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 12/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST EQUIFAX INC EFX.N OVER DATA BREACH; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 02/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict

The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 18,693 shares traded. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) has declined 22.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GIFI News: 22/03/2018 – Piton Capital Partners LLC Reports 7.1% Stake In Gulf Island Fabrication; 20/04/2018 – Pacific View Asset Management Reports 5.3% Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ON APRIL 4, ALSO PROPOSED TO BE INVITED BY GULF ISLAND FABRICATION TO NOMINATE 2 YET-TO-BE-IDENTIFIED DIRECTORS TO GULF’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Reports a 7.9% Stake in Gulf Island Fabrication; 06/04/2018 – Piton Capital Partners Has Proposed That Gulf Island Invite Piton to Nominate Two Board Members; 16/05/2018 – GiFi optimizes Merchandise Financial Planning with TXT Retail, an Aptos Company; 26/04/2018 – Gulf Island Fabrication 1Q Rev $49.7M; 20/04/2018 – PVAM PERLUS MICROCAP FUND LP REPORTS 5.3 PCT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – PITON CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC REPORTS A 7.9 PCT STAKE IN GULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC GIFI.O AS OF APRIL 4; 19/03/2018 – GULF ISLAND FABRICATION – CONTRACT WITH U.S. NAVY INCLUDES OPTION FOR 7 ADDITIONAL VESSELS

Kokino Llc holds 41.44% of its portfolio in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 226,432 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 144,829 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 184,823 shares.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for clients in the gas and oil, and marine industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $104.83 million. The firm fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the gas and oil industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It currently has negative earnings. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning.

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 5,178 shares to 38,809 valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (DSI) stake by 22,109 shares and now owns 37,181 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $184.97M for 24.39 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,904 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. 90 were accumulated by Delta Asset Llc Tn. Kentucky Retirement owns 5,277 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.32% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 15,000 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Blackrock Incorporated holds 7.49 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment accumulated 0% or 2,387 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 22,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.22% or 25,788 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 3,456 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Counselors has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md accumulated 10.98 million shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).