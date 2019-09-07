Fiduciary Trust Company Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $890,340 as Share Price Rose; As Lennox International (LII) Market Value Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increased Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lennox International Inc (LII) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 138,101 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.51M, up from 136,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lennox International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 425,974 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 12,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 64,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 77,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.04 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.22 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $6.8 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

