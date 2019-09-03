Fiduciary Trust Company Cut Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding by $898,292; Shares Rose; Agf Investments America Lifted Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding by $574,926 as Market Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 12,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 522,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.21M, down from 535,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 51,263 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 43,758 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, up from 42,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $362.73. About 18,124 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $151.68M for 32.71 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 5,474 shares to 18,910 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22,208 shares to 14,647 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,063 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

