Fiduciary Trust Company Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) Stake By $1.69 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Last Week

Fiduciary Trust Company increased Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) stake by 161.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 20,076 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 32,472 shares with $2.73 million value, up from 12,396 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs now has $23.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 3.29M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT

Among 2 analysts covering HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HMS Holdings has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $48’s average target is 32.60% above currents $36.2 stock price. HMS Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was reinitiated on Monday, August 5 by Leerink Swann. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. See HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Reinitiate

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Reinitiate

02/07/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 571,988 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 10/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L -SIGNED THREE EXPORT CONTRACTS FOR DELIVERY OF PUMPING EQUIPMENT FOR A POWER PLANT, LOCATED IN SOUTH ASIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 31.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDRX vs. HMSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is HMS Holdings (HMSY) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HMS Holdings Corp. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs accumulated 321,762 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 35,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 171,721 shares. Eqis has invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 29,266 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.14% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 772 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 217,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Co invested 0.01% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,463 shares. Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 13,900 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 478,742 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Stephens Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.47M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity. Patel Bhavesh V. had bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 43,131 shares to 338,787 valued at $41.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) stake by 12,928 shares and now owns 32,003 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 22.13% above currents $74.84 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. UBS maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Thursday, July 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8900 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 38,500 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co has 13,132 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,127 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.23% or 4.58M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 25,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,876 are owned by Navellier And. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund owns 6,051 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hartford Inc holds 0.17% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ifrah Finance Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Btc Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.