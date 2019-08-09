Fiduciary Trust Company Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $440,298; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 204,271 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 214,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 2.37 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 65.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 290,476 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 839,086 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Psagot Investment House holds 0.05% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Colonial Tru holds 1.03% or 44,429 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,697 shares. Davis R M invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 714 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.07% or 65,687 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 2,876 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,400 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp owns 1.15 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,167 shares to 240,946 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,463 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 71,641 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & reported 2.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 3,700 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.82% or 14,721 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt invested in 0.34% or 5,185 shares. 19,036 were accumulated by Weik Capital Mgmt. American Rech, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 137,786 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.09% or 34,403 shares. Cullinan Inc stated it has 246,289 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 3% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Registered Invest Advisor has 1.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 41,330 were accumulated by Northeast Consultants. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Strs Ohio has invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

