Fiduciary Management Upped Robert Half Int’l. (RHI) Stake; UNI SELECT CDA ORDINARY SHARES (UNIEF) Shorts Lowered By 14.5%

UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had a decrease of 14.5% in short interest. UNIEF’s SI was 563,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.5% from 658,600 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 134 days are for UNI SELECT INC CDA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s short sellers to cover UNIEF’s short positions. It closed at $9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (RHI) stake by 65.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 334,345 shares as Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (RHI)’s stock declined 0.79%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 847,584 shares with $48.32M value, up from 513,239 last quarter. Robert Half Int’l. Inc. now has $6.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 53,477 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Uni-Select Inc. distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America. The company has market cap of $384.68 million. The firm operates through Paint and Related Products, and Automotive Products divisions. It has a 28.93 P/E ratio. It also distributes automotive parts, tools, and equipment to the aftermarket.

Another recent and important Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. Owns Dominant Niche Online Platforms That You’ve Never Heard Of – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2016.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 478,688 shares to 3.96 million valued at $409.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) stake by 30,503 shares and now owns 11.25 million shares. Firstcash Inc. was reduced too.