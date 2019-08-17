Fiduciary Management Upped Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) by $71.34 Million as Stock Rose; Comerica Bank Position in Stamps.Com (STMP) Has Trimmed by $815,280 as Share Price Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 821,051 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 45 Cents Per Share; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 38.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 16,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 26,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.50% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 914,008 shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Inv Ma accumulated 45,381 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% or 321 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd reported 9,000 shares stake. Walleye Trading Lc reported 3,629 shares stake. Epoch stated it has 321,958 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested 0.08% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 0.93% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Wasatch Advisors holds 66,266 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Proshare Ltd Liability reported 3,132 shares. Citigroup invested in 11,691 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 219,507 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com owns 43,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 144,570 shares to 375,145 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 196,098 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 48,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).