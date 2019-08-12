Fiduciary Management Trimmed Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Position; Synthesis Energy Systems (SES) Shorts Down By 10.19%

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES) had a decrease of 10.19% in short interest. SES’s SI was 121,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.19% from 135,400 shares previously. With 108,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:SES)’s short sellers to cover SES’s short positions. The SI to Synthesis Energy Systems Inc’s float is 1.32%. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 63,340 shares traded or 14.83% up from the average. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 82.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.83 million. The firm offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer.

More notable recent Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Leading Global Satellite Operator SES Selects Amdocs NFV for Network Automation and to Move to the Cloud on Microsoft Azure – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SES’s affirmed outlook eases concerns, shares jump – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Influence SAP SE’s (SAP) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.