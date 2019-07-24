Fiduciary Management Trimmed Interpublic Group (IPG) Position by $1.57 Million as Share Price Declined; Carlson Capital Management Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $325,923 as Market Value Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (IPG) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 74,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.45M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 24/04/2018 – Interpublic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1997.15. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp accumulated 735,504 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 72,461 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). 150 are held by M&R Mgmt. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 109,111 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 1.19% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Sector Pension Invest Board owns 32,182 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Finance Advisers has 39,325 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.52% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 378,626 shares. 6.62 million are held by Ariel Investments Limited Liability Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11M shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $398.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

