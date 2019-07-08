Fiduciary Management Trimmed Eplus (PLUS) Holding by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose; As Tenneco (TEN) Valuation Declined, Algert Global Decreased by $530,222 Its Position

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 68.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 24,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 61.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,081 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 874,312 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc. (PLUS) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 799,701 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.81M, down from 815,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 74,586 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has risen 1.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32,161 shares to 41,161 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 12,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 42.71% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.92 per share. TEN’s profit will be $88.96M for 2.26 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Ltd holds 1,509 shares. 126,035 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Vanguard Incorporated owns 5.07 million shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,780 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 28,391 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Private Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 653,983 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co owns 67,479 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 26,443 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 7,165 shares or 0% of the stock. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 6,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation stated it has 190 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 11,200 shares. Moreover, Scout Invs has 0.26% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 573,724 shares.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 13.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.25 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $14.79 million for 16.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09M shares to 4.33M shares, valued at $454.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp.