Fiduciary Management Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Grandfield & Dodd Position in Chevron New (CVX) Has Cut by $817,581

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 82,846 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21 million, down from 89,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 5.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 71,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.91M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.16M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 510,555 shares to 6.52 million shares, valued at $372.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Corp by 295,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares to 80,570 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.