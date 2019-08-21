Fiduciary Management Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) Upped by $71.34 Million; As Bio Techne (TECH) Shares Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $193.1. About 40,040 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 220,110 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 77,293 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $163.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 248,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

