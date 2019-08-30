Fiduciary Management Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) Has Boosted by $71.34 Million; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $2.13 Million; Share Value Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 168.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 22,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 36,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 276,563 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $111.15. About 72,734 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,756 shares to 18,113 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,605 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NLSN, TTWO, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Take Two’s (TTWO) New Expansion Packs Aid Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 12 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 5 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 0.21% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc invested in 2.19% or 4.25 million shares. 104,863 are held by Prudential Fincl. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 12,860 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 1,547 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 12,783 shares. Act Ii Management Limited Partnership stated it has 61,200 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 17,105 shares. 17,683 are held by Scotia Capital.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 184,405 shares to 6.09M shares, valued at $462.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 145,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.51M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).