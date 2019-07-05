Fiduciary Management Raised Masco (MAS) Holding; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $374,272

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 100,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.93. About 825,722 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 712,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12.23 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.70M, up from 11.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 421,925 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Davenport Communication Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 12,269 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt invested in 250,060 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 20,608 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Inc Inc owns 363 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 17,217 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,885 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Co reported 33,000 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 22,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 5,427 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 83,283 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 57,292 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). British Columbia Inv Management Corporation invested in 0.03% or 83,406 shares. James Invest accumulated 17,005 shares.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Masco Corporation Announces Intention to Pursue Divestitures of Cabinetry and Windows Businesses – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Expectations For A ‘Solid’ Q4 Print, BofA Says Mastercard No Longer A Buy – Benzinga” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These 12 industrial stocks in the S&P 500 are down 20% or more, but Wall Street analysts still love them – MarketWatch” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International Moves Closer To The Sale Block – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2018.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mountains Ins. (NYSE:WTM) by 1,413 shares to 119,390 shares, valued at $110.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 196,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc. (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.09 million for 17.27 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,372 shares to 56,480 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,548 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 416,205 shares. 418,203 are held by Comerica National Bank. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.81% or 251,640 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Poplar Forest Llc holds 0.08% or 18,005 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northstar Investment Advsr stated it has 16,811 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 21,270 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp accumulated 23,900 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,804 shares. 247,053 were reported by Tdam Usa. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 16,275 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 56,434 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,169 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Schedules Annual Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric: Looking Very Strong Financially – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 03, 2019.