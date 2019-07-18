Fiduciary Management Raised Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $114.58 Million; Shares Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Ajo LP Decreased Position by $420,168

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74M, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 940,478 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.27M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 4.11M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 593,750 shares to 733,329 shares, valued at $48.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

