Fiduciary Management Raised By $71.34 Million Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake; Idacorp Has 1.2 Sentiment

Idacorp Inc (IDA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 127 funds started new or increased holdings, while 106 decreased and sold their stock positions in Idacorp Inc. The funds in our database now have: 37.78 million shares, down from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Idacorp Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 89 Increased: 89 New Position: 38.

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 33.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 636,943 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 3.75%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 2.52M shares with $284.86 million value, up from 1.89 million last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $27.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Audit Committee Is Overseeing Investigation Into Certain Acctg Matters; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 26/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Istanbul; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 22.57 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.07. About 267,266 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add IDACORP (IDA) to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDACORP, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell® on February 12 – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.94 million for 22.24 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 2.41% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. for 156,914 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi owns 89,692 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 282,161 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 412,187 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) stake by 77,293 shares to 4.64M valued at $163.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) stake by 21,467 shares and now owns 1.59M shares. Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $106 target in Friday, March 22 report.