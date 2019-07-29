Fiduciary Management Position in Ppg Industries (PPG) Has Upped as Valuation Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Washington Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $313,200

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.72. About 403,999 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – PPG Joins World Alliance for Efficient Solutions; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Board’s Audit Committee Overseeing an Investigation of the Matters Set Forth in the Report

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $343.74. About 567,597 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 30.80 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,375 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Waddell & Reed Inc reported 0.57% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% or 6 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 11,150 shares. Cap Guardian owns 430 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.17% or 9,546 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Com holds 1% or 13,152 shares. Millennium Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 52,065 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hemenway Tru Lc stated it has 3,511 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 7,462 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 48,712 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $82.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 16,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).