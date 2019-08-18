Fiduciary Management Maintains Stake in Ppg Industries (PPG); Winslow Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 855,577 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG HAS BEGUN AN EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF COST STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.15% or 61,600 shares in its portfolio. Old Bancshares In has invested 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 26,898 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech holds 1.19 million shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Finance Management Professionals stated it has 4,484 shares. Tb Alternative Assets owns 31,200 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Longer Investments Incorporated accumulated 10,278 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 20,232 shares. Godshalk Welsh Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,142 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.98M shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community & Inv owns 142,551 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 208,832 shares stake. 23,963 were reported by Valmark Advisers.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc. (NYSE:ACN) by 117,284 shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $721.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 153,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.41M shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

