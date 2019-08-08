Fiduciary Management Lowered Stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) as Stock Declined; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Waters (WAT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $212.44. About 170,225 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 845,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38M, down from 861,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 1.33 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 2,172 shares. The insider ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $193.55M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.09 million shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $454.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (NYSE:UL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. Kelly Terrence P had sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.