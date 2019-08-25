Fiduciary Management Lowered Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding By $1.44 Million; Godsey & Gibb Associates Lifted Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 16,169 shares as Quest Diagnostics (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 4.20M shares with $377.53M value, down from 4.21 million last quarter. Quest Diagnostics now has $13.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 1.74 million shares traded or 91.21% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 12.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired 39,249 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 342,930 shares with $15.96 million value, up from 303,681 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $34.66B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 3.84% above currents $101.6 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 15 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.62 million for 14.77 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Trust Co stated it has 0.32% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Brandes Investment Prtnrs Lp holds 0.03% or 11,976 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 836,574 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp accumulated 0.04% or 8,975 shares. United Automobile Association holds 99,185 shares. Chemung Canal Trust owns 5,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 6,380 shares. 415,163 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 78,230 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 507,008 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Dnb Asset As reported 15,223 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 15.29% above currents $45.25 stock price. BB&T had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $50.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. $198,546 worth of stock was bought by Graney Patrick C III on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 12,482 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 750,315 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.86% or 223,269 shares. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 0.13% or 23,728 shares. Haverford Tru Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 710,279 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,861 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Altavista Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,721 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited holds 0.13% or 519,088 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.11% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Pettyjohn Wood & White has 1.26% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 83,271 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.28% or 104,305 shares. Natixis has invested 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 54,695 are owned by Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Co.

