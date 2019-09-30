Fiduciary Management Lowered Its Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stake as Market Value Declined; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake as Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 36,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6.88 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.59 million, down from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 871,821 shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY FROM TWO LEGAL ENTITIES, N.V. AND PLC, INTO A SINGLE LEGAL ENTITY INCORPORATED IN NETHERLANDS; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 72,641 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14 million, down from 75,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 721,926 shares to 5.09 million shares, valued at $416.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 559,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 21,038 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 87,600 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 11,375 are held by Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,822 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt holds 115,838 shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clal Insurance Ent holds 146,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Wendell David Assocs reported 1.43% stake. Pictet Fincl Bank & Limited holds 43,290 shares. Iron Finance Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Com has 1,871 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Family Cap Tru has invested 2.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).