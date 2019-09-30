Fiduciary Management Lowered Its Holding in Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) as Stock Declined; As Willdan Group (WLDN) Share Value Declined, Summit Creek Advisors Lifted Its Position

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 46,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 347,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 300,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 190,410 shares traded or 242.23% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 09/03/2018 – Willdan Group to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l. (EXPD) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 85,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6.01 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.58M, down from 6.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 737,149 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Are In Line to Be the Next Dividend Aristocrats – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35 million for 20.13 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 29,226 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $51.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msc Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 215,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 150.78 million shares or 1.40% less from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,169 shares. 20,560 are owned by Pnc Services Grp. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 324 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 31,400 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Lc has 9,010 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everett Harris And Co Ca invested in 0.72% or 379,528 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 139 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Whittier, a California-based fund reported 275 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). State Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.06% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 1,422 are held by Next Financial Grp Inc.

More notable recent Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Willdan Announces Plan to Acquire Onsite Energy Corporation – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Willdan Selected for $17 Million in Design-Build Projects at Colorado Schools – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Willdan Awarded New SoCalGas Schools Energy Efficiency Program – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Willdan Group to Participate in ROTH Capital Partners 31st Annual Growth Stock Conference – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks With a Handsome Net Profit Margin – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold WLDN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 8.68 million shares or 12.00% more from 7.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 844 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 60,203 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Teton Advsr holds 61,869 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). 16,987 are owned by Alps Inc. State Street holds 183,976 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 6,408 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 12,922 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 472,533 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 29,452 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 103,815 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).