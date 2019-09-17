Fiduciary Management Lowered Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stake as Stock Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Lowered Stake in Wsfs Finl (WSFS) by $777,647 as Stock Value Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 685,164 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.83 million, down from 693,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 145,236 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 18,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 156,431 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 175,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 43,993 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,722 are owned by Chatham Gp Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 10,291 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 6,481 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 9,059 were reported by Alps Advisors. Manufacturers Life Co The accumulated 0.05% or 1.07 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 1,395 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Corbyn Inv Management Inc Md accumulated 0.53% or 36,726 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 80,947 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 3,751 shares. Maltese Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.77% or 240,751 shares in its portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 139,619 shares to 424,730 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 51,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.83M for 12.61 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) by 215,238 shares to 671,263 shares, valued at $49.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 65,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).