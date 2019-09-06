Fiduciary Management Lowered Holding in Penske Automotive (PAG) by $1.02 Million; Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Its Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Holding by $595,051 as Market Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive (PAG) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 23,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.39M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 123,323 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.32B; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) by 72.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 20,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 48,705 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 28,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Hms Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 129,085 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11 million shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $398.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.56 million for 7.87 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,488 are held by James Inv Research Inc. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 421 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 9,524 shares. 1,731 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 25,064 shares. Edmp invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Dean Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 25,475 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) or 17,293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 52,061 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Logan Capital accumulated 21,126 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 5,895 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 21,001 shares. Oppenheimer owns 7,483 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 548 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 24,967 shares to 2,899 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 28,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,014 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

