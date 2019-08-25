Fiduciary Management Lowered Dollar General (DG) Position by $224.80 Million; Share Value Rose; Disney (DIS) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Upped Position by $2.46 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 4.05 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.61 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,000 shares. Addenda Cap has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,208 shares. Liberty Capital Management holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,452 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 308,396 shares. Rampart Invest Management Co Lc reported 67,606 shares. 55,112 were reported by Davis. Nadler Incorporated holds 0.33% or 9,294 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc owns 41,928 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 24,147 are owned by Old Dominion Mngmt Inc. Edgemoor Advisors holds 89,314 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. 19,426 were reported by Advisory Inc. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.27 million shares stake. Karpus Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,287 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,230 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0.55% or 34,370 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,305 shares to 218,201 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,372 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Asset Management One Company Ltd has invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 61,386 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 23,603 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 2,570 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 32,009 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Cornerstone Advsr reported 371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 48,300 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 22,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 350,869 shares. 43 are owned by Camarda Financial Advisors Lc. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 248,041 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.