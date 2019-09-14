Fiduciary Management Lifted W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Position by $39.61 Million; First Mercantile Trust Co Lifted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $713,823 as Market Valuation Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 609,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.31M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 7,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 42,538 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 35,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.34M shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Deck. (NYSE:SWK) by 956,981 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $233.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 865,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon (NYSE:BK).

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,773 shares to 22,179 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 4,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,656 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

